B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BTO stock remained flat at $C$5.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,069,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,310. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,060,400. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

