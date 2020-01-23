B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTO. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.63.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.56. 1,877,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,231. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.63. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,060,400. Insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

