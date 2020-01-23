BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAESY. Bank of America raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 193,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

