Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $28.65.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

