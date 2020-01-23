Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Chairman Sells $1,281,459.20 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLL opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ball by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,256,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

