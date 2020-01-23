Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.09

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 45314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of -444.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banc of California by 485.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.