Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 11,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,821. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

