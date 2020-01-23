Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.13

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $898.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.43 million. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.