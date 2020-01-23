Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 1,037,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.