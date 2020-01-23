Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.42 ($2.77).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 174.76 ($2.30) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.34. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

