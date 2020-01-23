Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Sidoti

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Sidoti from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $66.91.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648 over the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 328.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 256,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

