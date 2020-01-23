Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.59

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 1149219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer AG will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit