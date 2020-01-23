Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.59

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 1149219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer AG will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

