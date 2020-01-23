Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.63. Bega Cheese shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 499,692 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $944.70 million and a P/E ratio of 77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27.

About Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

