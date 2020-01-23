Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Beijing Enterprises Water Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:BPRMF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47.

