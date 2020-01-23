Berry Global Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,170 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average daily volume of 790 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

