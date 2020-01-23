BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.46).

LON BHP traded down GBX 48.80 ($0.64) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,776.60 ($23.37). The company had a trading volume of 5,821,835 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,780.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,782.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

