BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $48.05

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.33, but opened at $48.05. BHP Group shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 2,312,400 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 87,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

