BidaskClub Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,495,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

