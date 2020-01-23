Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BILI. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura raised their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.04.

BILI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 164,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,905. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $252,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

