BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Shares Up 4.3%

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

