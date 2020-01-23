BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Scott M. Plesha Sells 15,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 848,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,386. The company has a market capitalization of $521.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.43. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

