Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIR. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

BIR stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,939,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

