BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100,975.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BitBall token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $161,914.00 and $100,975.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052517 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.84 or 1.00127363 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034413 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,379,279 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

