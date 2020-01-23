BitcoinZ Hits One Day Volume of $3,615.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exmo and Crex24. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $536,468.00 and $3,615.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00592579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00117781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00115884 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,167,035,215 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

