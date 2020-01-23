BitGreen Price Reaches $0.13 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $34,550.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022226 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.02797202 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009167 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,159,747 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

