Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after buying an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after buying an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 263,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.