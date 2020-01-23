Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 7,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

