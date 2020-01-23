Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $11.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSM. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,228. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 138.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 182,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 144,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 47.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

