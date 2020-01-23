BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

BLW opened at $16.64 on Thursday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

