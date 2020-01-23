BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Achieves $279,835.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $279,835.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029189 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005980 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000548 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,651,109 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

