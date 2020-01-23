Blox (CDT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,162.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Blox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, BigONE and Gate.io. Blox has a market cap of $4.22 million and $219,162.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blox has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blox Token Profile

Blox’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

