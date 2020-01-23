BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FR. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.55. 409,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.58. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.35.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,616,750. Insiders sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909 in the last 90 days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

