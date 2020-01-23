Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Cfra to “Hold”

Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cfra currently has $350.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $321.00 price objective (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.08. 6,739,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $305.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.