Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

