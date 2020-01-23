Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading 18.1% Higher

Shares of Bravo Multinational Inc (OTCMKTS:BRVO) traded up 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 78,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 26,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company's gaming equipment includes approximately 67 video poker and slot machines; 8 blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table, and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; and casino chips, bill acceptors, and coin counter and related equipment, as well as miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.