Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Increased to GBX 92 by Analysts at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Davy Research upgraded Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25 ($1.15).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.22. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

