BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,420. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.