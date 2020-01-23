BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

BRFS stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. BRF has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BRF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

