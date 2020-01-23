Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

