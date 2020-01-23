Brightworth Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brightworth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NEE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.08. 2,553,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $262.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.