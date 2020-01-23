Brightworth Buys 1,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Brightworth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,086,000 after buying an additional 1,964,745 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 515,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,191,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 346,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

