Brightworth Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,568. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

