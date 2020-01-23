Brightworth Purchases Shares of 3,792 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brightworth purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Management by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after buying an additional 501,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.