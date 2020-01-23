British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BATS. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,762.50 ($49.49).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,395 ($44.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,268.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,004.08. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

