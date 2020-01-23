Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from New Street Research

New Street Research restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage currently has a price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.02 and its 200 day moving average is $295.75. Broadcom has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

