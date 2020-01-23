Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

BMRN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 467,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -330.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,245 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

