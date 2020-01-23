Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology also reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $11.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,564 shares of company stock worth $28,663,820. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

