Brokerages Set $17.25 Target Price for Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Columbia Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 97,041.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,781,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 154,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

