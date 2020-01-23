Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $22.17

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 192,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,243. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.