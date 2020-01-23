Brokerages Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) PT at €1.28

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €1.27 ($1.48).

HDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

HDD stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €0.93 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,480,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.14. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of €2.13 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of $259.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

